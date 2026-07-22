The Korean National Police Agency on Wednesday appointed pro gamer Lee Sang-hyeok, known by his gaming alias "Faker," as a cyber gambling prevention ambassador and honorary police officer. He was given the rank of senior patrol officer, a grade typically assigned to officers hired through the cyber investigation career track.

At the appointment ceremony held at the agency's headquarters in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, Lee said he felt honored to take on the roles and that the responsibility weighed heavily on him. "I will actively take part in ambassador activities, including spreading awareness among young people about the dangers of cyber gambling and the voluntary reporting system," he said.

Lee also presented the agency with one of his autographed jerseys. The signed jersey will be awarded to a young person who diligently participates in a gambling addiction treatment program.

Police said Lee had consistently demonstrated the values of self-discipline and restraint throughout his long career as a professional player, making him a role model for many young people. He is also set to take part in promotional activities for the Youth Cyber Gambling Voluntary Reporting System, which runs through next month.

Since the voluntary reporting system launched on May 18, a total of 806 cases had been filed as of July 16.

Yoo Jae-seong, acting commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, said cyber gambling among young people must be identified and addressed with counseling and treatment before the problem deepens. "I hope Faker's positive influence gives young people who need help the courage to come forward without hesitation," he said.