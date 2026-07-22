The Ministry of Employment and Labor and Gyeonggi Province have moved to build a joint central-local labor inspection framework ahead of the Labor Inspector Duties Execution Act, which takes effect in December. The MOU signed Wednesday marks the first labor cooperation agreement since the Lee Jae Myung government took office and is being watched as an early test case of its push for decentralized labor administration.

The ministry signed the MOU with Gyeonggi Province at the Gyeonggi Regional Employment and Labor Office on Wednesday, establishing a cooperation framework ahead of the act's Dec. 8 effective date. It is the first labor-sector partnership concluded since the launch of the ninth directly elected provincial administration.

Gyeonggi Province has the largest number of workplaces and workers in the country and is home to a concentration of high-risk industries such as manufacturing and construction, making demand for preventive labor inspection particularly high. The province recently began recruiting 170 local labor inspectors as part of a broader plan to expand its labor administration capacity.

Under the agreement, Gyeonggi Province will establish a dedicated labor inspection unit and develop and implement a labor administration plan tailored to regional and industrial conditions. The ministry will provide support covering relevant laws and guidelines, inspector training, budget and IT infrastructure, and on-site guidance. The two sides will also form a working-level consultative body to conduct joint central-local inspections and offer consulting services to small-business owners.

Following the signing ceremony, Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon and Gyeonggi Province Governor Choo Mi-ae held a roundtable with experts, labor inspectors, community labor attorneys and workplace safety monitors to discuss how to bed in the local inspection system.

"The answer in labor administration always lies in the field, and Gyeonggi Province is a local government that has built solid on-the-ground experience," Kim said. "The ministry will spare no effort in its preparations to back Gyeonggi's proactive commitment." Choo said the province would "prioritize workplaces with fewer than 30 employees and vulnerable sites, prevent violations of labor rights, and realize the fairness values of the ninth elected administration."

The agreement reflects the central government's intent to maintain expertise and consistency in labor inspection while pursuing prevention-focused labor administration suited to local conditions alongside provincial governments. The MOU specifies the ministry's commitments on education, administrative and fiscal support, as well as Gyeonggi Province's obligations to build its organizational capacity, promote voluntary compliance among small businesses, and operate the joint consultative body.