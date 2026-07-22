Flagship electric sedan starts at 72.94 million won SUV-level ground clearance and cabin space Huginn Core onboard; OTA updates to keep improving performance '3,000 units in 2027, No. 1 premium EV brand'

Volvo Car Korea is launching its flagship full-size electric sedan, the ES90, at a price 50 million won ($33,900) below what the model commands in other major global markets — a move the automaker says is designed to lower the barrier to entry in South Korea's premium electric vehicle segment.

"Based on a strategic price and the best product quality, we aim to sell more than 1,000 ES90 units this year," Lee Yun-mo, president of Volvo Car Korea, said at the ES90 launch event Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul. "Next year, we plan to sell more than 3,000 units and establish it as the best-selling model in its segment."

Lee added that Volvo aims to sell more than 10,000 electric vehicles in Korea starting next year, and said the company intends to become "number one" in the premium EV market.

The ES90 blends the elegance of a sedan with the flexibility of a fastback and the spacious interior and higher ground clearance of an SUV. Built on the SPA2 architecture, it features powerful computing performance, an impressive driving range, and 800V technology for fast charging and high efficiency.

The most striking aspect is its aggressive pricing. The domestic starting price of 72.94 million won is about 50 million won less than in other major global markets and up to 18 million won lower than the S90 T8 plug-in hybrid currently on sale in Korea. The five trim variants are priced as follows: the single-motor extended-range Plus at 72.94 million won, the single-motor extended-range Ultra at 80.55 million won, the twin-motor Plus at 79.6 million won, the twin-motor Ultra at 87.41 million won, and the twin-motor Performance Ultra at 95.41 million won.

Sedan comfort meets SUV practicality, with Scandinavian interior design

The ES90 combines sedan comfort with SUV practicality. Its minimum ground clearance is set at 188 millimeters — higher than a typical sedan — giving drivers an SUV-like wide field of vision. The cargo space supports up to 1,445 liters, roughly three times that of a conventional sedan.

A 3.1-meter wheelbase delivers a spacious cabin finished in a Scandinavian living-room design concept, with human-centered technology that aims to provide a first-class spatial experience. Newly applied advanced LED interior lighting reproduces a spectrum of light close to natural sunlight, reducing eye fatigue.

A panoramic roof comes standard across the lineup, while the top trim adds an electrochromic glass roof that lets occupants adjust the amount of light entering the cabin with the press of a button. Wind noise is minimized and road noise suppressed, achieving cabin quietness of approximately 68 dB(A) in the front seats and below 70 dB(A) in the rear.

A four-zone automatic climate control system is also standard; it automatically closes the air intake when harmful substances are detected and effectively reduces dust, pollen, fine particles and chemical odors. The top Ultra trim comes with a Bowers & Wilkins high-fidelity audio system featuring 25 speakers and a total output of 1,610 watts, while the Plus trim is equipped with a Bose premium sound system with 14 speakers and advanced sound-processing technology.

Next-generation safety space technology onboard; Korea is Volvo's largest Asia-Pacific market

Like the EX90 before it, the ES90 is built on the Huginn Core next-generation intelligence platform, developed in collaboration with Nvidia and Qualcomm. Volvo's proprietary electrical and electronic architecture, core computer, zone controllers and software are integrated into a single system.

Most functions are processed at high speed through a core computer based on the Nvidia Orin — capable of 254 trillion operations per second (TOPS) — and a Qualcomm Snapdragon-based driver and human interface unit. Over-the-air software updates continuously improve performance and features over time.

The ES90 also incorporates Volvo's next-generation "safety space technology," combining a cutting-edge sensor suite — five cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors — with interior sensors, proprietary software and core computing power. The system supports next-generation Pilot Assist and Park Pilot Assist, blind-spot alert and steering assist, oncoming-lane collision avoidance, and intersection alert with emergency braking support.

The ES90 launches in Korea with three powertrain options, all based on the next-generation high-voltage 800V system: a 92 kWh rear-wheel-drive single-motor extended-range, a 106 kWh all-wheel-drive twin-motor, and a twin-motor Performance variant. Under DC fast-charging conditions of up to 350 kW, the battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 22 minutes, and the vehicle can travel up to 706 kilometers on a single charge (WLTP standard).

Oscar Bertilsson Allsborg, head of Volvo Cars' 90 lineup and global commercial operations, said Korea is Volvo's largest market in the Asia-Pacific region and has been the world's second-largest market for the S90 since 2021. "Korean consumers are among the fastest adopters of advanced technology, so we decided to offer the ES90 with the most competitive product quality and pricing," he said.