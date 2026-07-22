Continental Tire announced Wednesday it is launching an offline campaign in collaboration with Garmin, the global GPS smartdevice brand.

The company said the partnership brings together two companies that have built technological expertise in mobility and wearable tech, united by a shared brand value of helping consumers move "more safely and confidently with technology they can trust."

Continental Tire will operate a brand display at the Garmin store inside Hyundai Department Store's Trade Center branch through Aug. 6. Customers who visit the store will receive coupons offering up to 30 percent off purchases at Continental Tire's Naver brand store.

The collaboration will extend to the 2026 Garmin Run Korea, scheduled for Nov. 15. Continental Tire will participate as an official partner for the second consecutive year, operating a brand booth at the event and offering participants a range of interactive programs to experience the Continental Tire brand.

Niko Kyriazopoulos, head of the replacement tire division at Continental Tire Korea, said the collaboration is "an opportunity for Continental to broaden its touchpoints with consumers in everyday lifestyle settings and communicate with them more closely." He added that the company would "continue to raise awareness of Continental's technology and brand values through partnerships across diverse fields."

Meanwhile, Continental Tire supplies tires to 17 of the world's top 20 electric vehicle manufacturers by global sales volume — including Hyundai Motor Company, Porsche, Tesla, BMW and Volkswagen — underscoring its growing presence in the electrification market.