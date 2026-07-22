Kumho Tire announced Wednesday that it has completed the 39th location of its "Hope Study Room" in partnership with ChildFund Korea.

The "Green Hope Study Room Together" program is a corporate social responsibility initiative Kumho Tire has sustained since 2016 to improve the learning environments of youth from low-income households.

First adopted through an in-house social contribution idea contest open to employees, the program is now in its 11th year. It provides learning materials and lifestyle improvements so young people can secure a stable space for study.

The beneficiary of the newly completed 39th study room is a child who had long shared a learning space with a sibling, making it difficult to concentrate on schoolwork. Kumho Tire reorganized the room's layout to carve out a dedicated study area and supplied the necessary furniture and materials, giving the child a more comfortable environment for learning.

"We hope young people will find joy in learning and envision a bigger future in their newly renovated space," said Kang Jin-gu, Kumho Tire's management support team leader. "We will continue to fulfill our corporate social responsibilities through a wide range of social contribution activities."

Beyond the Hope Study Room program, Kumho Tire has carried out various education donation and sponsorship initiatives for children and youth, including traffic safety education and mentoring support to strengthen the future capabilities of young people who have lost a parent in a traffic accident.

Meanwhile, Kumho Tire has been actively putting ESG principles into practice on other fronts. In May, the company held its "2026 G. Equipment Procurement Partner Briefing" at the main building of its Gwangju factory, briefing suppliers on key procurement policy updates and the status of its new factory, and sharing its supply chain ESG (environmental, social and governance) and carbon management policies along with corporate response strategies for global carbon regulations.