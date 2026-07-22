GM Korea said Wednesday it has topped the automotive after-sales service category of the 2026 Korea Service Quality Index (KSQI) customer contact survey, administered by Korea Management Association Consulting, for the eighth consecutive year.

The KSQI customer contact survey measures and indexes the level of service quality perceived by customers during direct service interactions. This year's survey covered 132 companies and institutions across 32 industry sectors.

GM Korea earned a composite score of 93 points in the automotive after-sales service category, placing first in the industry. The company received top marks in three areas: appearance, grooming and name tags along with response attitude; proactiveness; and tone, word choice and forms of address.

To mark the recognition, GM Korea held a commemorative event Tuesday at its Bupyeong headquarters. Attendees included GM Korea President Hector Villarreal, company executives, Song Gwang-ho of Korea Management Association Consulting, Kim Yong-ho, chairman of the GM Korea Service Center Association, and Lee Beom-jin, chairman of the Baro Service Association.

"Topping the automotive after-sales service category for eight consecutive years in this customer contact survey is a prime example of GM's commitment to putting customers first," Villarreal said. "We will continue to uphold customer-centered values and work to establish ourselves as an even more trusted company."

GM Korea conducts ongoing training for staff who interact directly with customers on-site and operates a range of programs aimed at improving customer convenience.

In the after-sales service area, the company is developing technical talent through repair and diagnostic training and long-term planning for the electric vehicle era. This ensures that EV owners receive safe and systematic inspection and maintenance services from skilled personnel.

Meanwhile, GM Korea was named an outstanding call center for the 23rd consecutive year in May in the 2026 Korea Service Quality Index evaluation, also administered by Korea Management Association Consulting (KMAC).