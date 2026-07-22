Kia announced Wednesday that Hwang Gyeong-ha, a senior auto consultant at its Anyang branch in Gyeonggi Province, has reached 4,000 cumulative vehicle sales and earned the company's "Grand Master" title.

Grand Master is an honor Kia bestows on auto consultants who reach 4,000 cumulative vehicle sales.

Hwang joined the company in 1987 and averaged 101 vehicles sold per year over 38 years, reaching the 4,000-unit milestone on June 16 to become the 39th recipient of the Grand Master title.

Kia presented Hwang with a commemorative plaque and a company vehicle as part of the award.

"I have approached my work with the mindset of helping customers design the value of their mobility and their lives," Hwang said. "I will do my best to bring satisfaction and delight to even more customers."

Kia operates a range of recognition programs to boost the pride of its frontline auto consultants and encourage healthy sales competition, including a long-term sales honor award system and the Kia Star Awards.

Through its long-term sales honor award system, Kia grants consultants titles based on cumulative sales milestones: "Star" at 2,000 units, "Master" at 3,000, "Grand Master" at 4,000 and "Great Master" at 5,000.

Meanwhile, Kia sold 1,630,988 vehicles globally in the first half of this year — 295,779 domestically, 1,332,473 overseas and 2,736 special-purpose vehicles — setting a record for the best first-half performance in company history. Strong sales of electric vehicles and hybrids both at home and abroad drove the global record, while domestic electric vehicle sales also hit an all-time first-half high.