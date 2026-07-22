Seoul's Gangseo-gu district office and Kiturami Group co-hosted the "Gangseo-gu–Kiturami Scholarship Certificate Ceremony" at the district office on Tuesday, continuing their joint effort to nurture local talent and encourage academic achievement.

The Kiturami Cultural Foundation has sustained its scholarship program since 1985 — now in its 41st year — in pursuit of equal educational opportunity for all.

Gangseo-gu has been a particular focus of that commitment: the foundation contributed 100 million won ($67,500) to the district last year and matched that amount again this year, marking two consecutive years of giving.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy District Mayor Jeong Heon-jae, Kiturami Group Chairman Choi Jin-min and the scholarship recipients themselves — high school and university students selected for the honor. Deputy Mayor Jeong personally presented certificates to all 66 students, offering warm congratulations and words of encouragement.

Recipients were chosen through recommendations for academic excellence and model conduct. The foundation awarded 1 million won per high school student and 2 million won per university student, for a combined total of 100 million won, presented alongside each certificate in support of the students' aspirations.

Kim Han-mi, a student at Gyeongbok Business High School and one of the recipients, said she was delighted to receive the scholarship in recognition of her efforts at school. "I plan to use it to buy textbooks as I prepare for university," she said.

Kim Ji-won, a Seoul National University student, said the award carried special meaning because it came from the district where she was born and raised. "I will continue to give my best to my studies," she added.

Chairman Choi said in his congratulatory remarks that the occasion was all the more meaningful because the group's headquarters and key operations and research facilities are based in Gangseo-gu. "I hope you will cherish this encounter within the warm embrace of Gangseo-gu and grow into the outstanding leaders our society needs," he said.

Over the past 41 years, Kiturami Group has supported a cumulative total of some 70,000 scholarship recipients and returned 61 billion won to society, steadily expanding its positive impact.

Through the Kiturami Cultural Foundation and its welfare foundation, the group also carries out a broad range of community programs — including academic research grants, donations to educational institutions, support for social welfare facilities and residential environment improvements.

Deputy Mayor Jeong expressed deep gratitude to Chairman Choi for his generosity and continued support in helping students focus on their studies. "I sincerely congratulate all the scholarship recipients and hope they will grow into the core talent that leads the next generation of Gangseo-gu," he said.