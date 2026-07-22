Gyeongsan city in North Gyeongsang Province held a joint economic strategy meeting with the provincial government Tuesday, bringing together local and provincial officials to align priorities for the city's industrial transformation.

Gyeongsan Mayor Jo Hyeon-il and North Gyeongsang Province Deputy Governor for Economic Affairs Yang Geum-hee attended the session, along with department and division heads from both administrations.

Home to 13 universities, 131 research institutions and an established automotive parts industry, Gyeongsan is one of North Gyeongsang Province's leading industrial innovation hubs. The city is pushing to restructure its industrial base around advanced sectors including AI, digital transformation, robotics and future mobility.

At the meeting, Gyeongsan presented 10 key economic proposals to the provincial government aimed at driving future growth.

The proposals included establishing a Daegu-Gyeongbuk K-Robot growth corridor, building and activating an Imdang Unicorn Park, creating a future automotive parts scale-up startup hub, constructing a multipurpose gymnasium at the Gyeongsan 2 General Industrial Complex, operating a North Gyeongsang rehabilitation hospital, developing an ecological space at Sowol Pond in Gyeongsan, and opening an access road to the Gyeongsan Knowledge Industry District.

North Gyeongsang Province pledged active cooperation on the proposals, outlining a range of implementation measures linking policy financing with private investment.

"Gyeongsan is a core growth base for North Gyeongsang Province, with a strong youth population and solid industrial and research foundations," Deputy Governor Yang said. "We will actively support the smooth advancement of the region's key future projects through policy financing and securing national funding."

Mayor Jo said the city would build a future industrial ecosystem fusing advanced manufacturing with digital technology, centered on AI- and digital-transformation-driven robotics and future mobility. "In its ninth elected-term administration, Gyeongsan will create a new growth engine for North Gyeongsang Province," he said.