[The Herald Business = Senior Reporter Park Jong-il] Jungnang-gu (District Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi) held an integrity declaration ceremony and anti-corruption education session for all district employees Monday, aiming to spread a culture of integrity across the public sector and foster a fair organizational culture.

The event took place in the below-ground auditorium of the Jungnang-gu District Office, with all staff in attendance. Through the declaration ceremony and anti-corruption education, employees reaffirmed their commitment to upholding integrity and building a clean public service culture.

During the integrity declaration ceremony, all staff chanted anti-corruption slogans together and posed for a group photo, expressing the district's institutional resolve to put anti-corruption principles into practice.

The education session that followed deepened employees' understanding of the integrity standards expected of public officials and the district's anti-corruption policies. Particularly popular was an integrity quiz show, which presented key educational content in a game-show format, drawing active participation from staff and making the importance of integrity accessible and engaging.

"Integrity is the starting point of an administration that earns the trust of residents, and the most fundamental value a public official can hold," District Mayor Ryu said. "Through this declaration ceremony and education, I hope every employee will make integrity a way of life, so that we can practice fair and transparent administration and build a Jungnang-gu that residents trust even more."