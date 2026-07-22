North Gyeongsang Health College ran its "2026 EAST Challenge" program at James Cook University in Australia from July 4 to July 19, giving students a two-week overseas experience aimed at building global competencies.

The program was organized as part of a junior college innovation support project, with 20 students from the second year of the nursing department and the beauty design department taking part.

Before departing, participants completed preparatory sessions covering safety, infectious disease prevention, and an orientation on daily life and program logistics in Australia.

Once on site, students attended English classes tailored to their proficiency levels, core skills sessions, conversation and debate classes, and self-directed study activities.

Through the program, students built confidence in English while developing independence and a spirit of challenge by managing their own daily lives and study plans in an unfamiliar environment.

President Lee Eun-jik said the college would continue to expand its international programs "so that students can grow into global talent equipped with major competencies, foreign language skills and a spirit of challenge."