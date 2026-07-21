Actor Jang Young-nam has delivered a commanding performance as the queen dowager in the Netflix series "The East Palace," drawing wide praise for her portrayal of a character consumed by obsession with royal authority. Critics and viewers say her restrained yet emotionally layered acting has been a driving force behind the show's tension.

"The East Palace" is an occult sageuk drama following Gucheon, a man who can cross between the world of the living and the realm of spirits, and Saenggang, a court lady harboring a dark secret, as the two are summoned by the king to unravel a curse haunting the east palace. Since its release, the series has risen to No. 1 on Netflix's South Korea Top 10 series chart, drawing strong attention.

Jang plays the queen dowager, a figure at the center of the curse and secrets engulfing the palace. With measured dialogue, piercing eyes and an unwavering presence, she commands every scene she appears in. Her portrayal of the queen dowager's obsessive fixation — clinging to her plot to drive out the king even after suffering at the hands of vengeful spirits — keeps viewers gripped through to the final episode.

Since the show's release, viewers have flooded online forums with praise. "The moment Jang Young-nam appears, the air on screen changes," one user wrote. Others said she had "gone beyond the typical queen dowager of sageuk dramas to create a character entirely her own," with many adding that her performance drew nothing but admiration.

Meanwhile, Jang recently re-signed an exclusive contract with her longtime agency Andmark after a two-year gap, marking the start of a new chapter together.

Kwon Oh-hyun, CEO of Andmark, said Jang was "an actor who has built deeper trust than anyone during our time together," adding that the agency would "spare no effort in providing full support so she can continue to meet the finest works and characters."