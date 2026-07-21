Keangnam Enterprises, a construction affiliate of SM Group, held a "Samgyetang Day" event to support the health of construction workers during the peak summer heat. Alongside the traditional restorative meal, the company conducted safety training on heat illness prevention as part of a broader summer campaign.

Keangnam Enterprises announced Tuesday that it held the "Samgyetang Day" heat illness prevention campaign on July 16 at the Yangju Okjeong A-22 block apartment construction site in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.

The event was organized to help construction workers stay healthy through the ongoing heat wave and to promote a culture of safety on site.

A total of 350 servings of samgyetang were prepared, including for workers from partner companies. CEO Lee Ki-dong and architecture business division head Seong Yu-jin joined other executives in serving the meal and shared lunch with the workers.

The company staggered lunch hours by contractor to manage dining capacity, and took steps to ensure workers could eat in a cool and comfortable environment.

Safety training was also conducted on site. Topics covered included how to respond to extreme heat, the importance of staying hydrated, proper use of shade structures and rest breaks, and the immediate steps to take — including halting work — in the event of a heat-related emergency.

Keangnam Enterprises also installed banners across the site bearing slogans such as "Heat OFF! Health ON!," "Beat the Summer Heat!" and "Building a Workplace Where Life and Safety Come First," to share the spirit of the campaign and the company's commitment to safety management.

"We wanted to run Samgyetang Day so that workers sweating it out in the heat could take care of their health with a traditional summer dish while also enjoying a small moment of fun," a company official said.