Actor Ko Jun-hee showed off a pair of limited-edition sneakers made through a collaboration between G-Dragon (GD) and a sportswear manufacturer.

A video titled "A 400 million won sofa — for real…? High-end furniture tour" was posted Monday on her YouTube channel "Ko Jun-hee GO."

In the video, Ko embarked on a tour of ultra-luxury furniture amid questions about her outfit concept. "I didn't want to be outshone by the expensive furniture I'd be seeing today," she said.

But once inside the store, Ko drew laughs by admitting, "The moment I walked in, my shoulders kind of shrank."

When a crew member remarked, "It looks like you dressed up more than you ever have. Don't you usually just come in a T-shirt and jeans?" Ko played along, saying, "It's not my most expensive outfit. I also put on some gold."

Particularly eye-catching was the pair of GD collaboration sneakers Ko had on — tags still attached.

Showing off the shoes, Ko said, "These are the ones GD collaborated on. I wore them so I wouldn't lose to the furniture." She then added, "I'm still wearing them with the tags on because I might sell them on Karrot later. It's a GD collab — who knows how much the price will go up?" drawing more laughs from the crew.

When a crew member asked, "But if you wear them around, won't they be secondhand?" Ko was unfazed. "Shoes are meant to be worn," she said.