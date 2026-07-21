J.Ocean Heavy Industries announced Tuesday it has signed an MOU with Ucast for a project to build a smart shipyard at its Gunsan facility and introduce a physical AI solution based on a private 5G network.

The agreement aims to take the Gunsan shipyard to the next level by combining J.Ocean Heavy Industries' shipbuilding and marine infrastructure with Ucast's private 5G network, AI transformation and Internet of Things solutions, and robotics technology.

Under the deal, J.Ocean Heavy Industries will provide infrastructure — including a pilot site and on-site facilities — needed to transform the Gunsan shipyard into a smart shipyard. Ucast will draw up a master plan for the project and build out a private 5G wireless communications infrastructure design and optimization system, as well as a high-reliability IoT sensor network for managing and tracking key assets such as cranes and ship blocks.

Alongside this, the two companies will jointly build an integrated monitoring system featuring intelligent AI CCTV for worker safety and IoT sensors for gas and environmental monitoring in confined spaces, with the goal of preventing serious industrial accidents. They will also jointly propose and participate in government-backed projects related to AI transformation pilot programs at industrial complexes and the expansion of private 5G networks. Should those efforts advance to government-funded projects, the companies plan to maintain their partnership by granting Ucast priority rights to lead a consortium as the principal organization.

"We will accelerate the digital transformation of our processes by applying Ucast's technology at the Gunsan shipyard, and set the standard for a safe and smart next-generation shipyard that leads the shipbuilding industry," a J.Ocean Heavy Industries official said.

J.Ocean Heavy Industries is a company established by Eco Prime Marine Pacific — the largest shareholder of HJ Shipbuilding & Construction — to acquire HD Hyundai Heavy's Gunsan shipyard. J.Ocean Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Heavy signed a contract last month to transfer the Gunsan shipyard for 780 billion won ($526 million).