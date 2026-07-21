CJ Olive Young announced Tuesday that it is opening a public recruitment drive for experienced developers and will introduce an "AI task" assessment as part of the selection process.

The new hiring round replaces the conventional "live coding" test with an "AI task" evaluation stage. Open positions include commerce platform engineer, core platform engineer and AI recommendation system engineer. The assessment will use Cofa-Probe, a recruitment and evaluation solution developed by Krafton.

CJ Olive Young said it will conduct a multi-dimensional evaluation covering the entire process — from how candidates define a problem and use AI tools, to how they write prompts, iterate on their work and verify results — in addition to the final submission. "As 'AI nativeness' — the ability to solve problems together with AI — emerges as a core competency beyond mere AI literacy, we designed this process to assess AI capabilities more rigorously," a company official said.

Alongside the recruitment drive, CJ Olive Young is partnering with Krafton to host the "Krafton x CJ Olive Young AI Hackathon" on July 30. Participants must complete AI challenges set separately by each company within a given time limit and submit their results. CJ Olive Young will present problems drawn from real retail situations involving customer, product and data. Winners will share a total prize pool of 10 million won ($6,750), and those who place in the CJ Olive Young challenge will also receive an automatic pass through the document screening stage of the current recruitment process.