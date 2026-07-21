Kyochon Food & Beverage, the operator of the Kyochon Chicken franchise, held a volunteer outing July 16 with special-needs students from Gusan Elementary School in Seoul, taking them through disaster safety drills at the Gwangnaru Safety Experience Center and an exhibition visit at Seoul Children's Museum.

The company's volunteer group, launched in 2023, brings together what Kyochon calls its "Kyochon family" — franchisees, their relatives and company employees.

The fourth such outing this year paired franchisees and youth aging out of the foster care system with special-needs students for the day's activities. The young adults who took part are recipients of Kyochon's "Youth Dream" scholarship program.

At the Gwangnaru Safety Experience Center, participants practiced emergency responses to earthquakes, floods and fires. The group then moved to Seoul Children's Museum, where they took part in a range of programs including camping simulations, physical play and science activities.

A Kyochon Food & Beverage official said the company would consistently build on its community engagement through the volunteer group, which draws participants from across its network of franchisees and scholarship recipients.