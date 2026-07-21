Busan Port Authority (BPA) announced Tuesday that it has completed a social contribution cooperation belt encompassing all local governments near Busan Port, after adding Seo-gu and Gangseo-gu as its newest partner districts.

BPA's community outreach program works with local governments adjacent to Busan Port to identify welfare blind spots and deliver tailored support projects. The authority launched the initiative in 2021 with Jung-gu, Dong-gu and Yeongdo-gu, then extended it to Nam-gu in 2022, and to Saha-gu in Busan and Jinhae-gu in Changwon in 2025.

BPA signed MOUs with Seo-gu on July 8 and with Gangseo-gu on Monday, formally launching district-specific social contribution projects in both areas. This year, the authority plans to provide a total of 120 million won ($81,000) across its eight partner districts to fund a range of initiatives aimed at closing welfare gaps and strengthening community safety nets.

In Seo-gu, BPA will run a program called "Avoid the Danger, Check on Each Other," selecting 150 vulnerable and child households living in aging housing to receive fire-prevention and residential safety supplies — including surge-protected power strips — along with in-home safety inspections.

In Gangseo-gu, BPA will support the creation of a cafe-style shared space inside the Nakdong General Social Welfare Center and operate small-group gatherings and programs for young and middle-aged single-person households through a project called "BPA On Stay, Neighbor Care Room," aimed at preventing social isolation and building community networks.

BPA President Song Sang-geun said the agreements complete the authority's social contribution network with every local government near Busan Port. "We plan to continuously identify projects that reflect the characteristics and welfare needs of each district, building an ever-tighter community safety net," he said.