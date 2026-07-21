20 million won donated to Ulsan Community Chest of Korea

Korea Zinc's Onsan Smelter said Tuesday it donated 20 million won ($13,500) to support low-income veterans in Ulsan through the summer heat season.

The smelter contributed the funds to the Ulsan Community Chest of Korea. A handover ceremony held Monday at the Ulsan Veterans Affairs Office was attended by Park Sung-woong, head of management support at the Onsan Smelter; Yang Ho-yeong, secretary general of the Ulsan Community Chest of Korea; and Ahn Hyeon-suk, acting director of the Ulsan Veterans Affairs Office.

The donation was intended to help elderly veterans of national merit and low-income veteran households manage their health during the summer. The smelter said it particularly aims to provide practical support to veterans living in substandard residential conditions that leave them especially vulnerable to extreme heat due to financial hardship.

The Onsan Smelter has been active in volunteer efforts to support the veteran community. In June, during Patriots and Veterans Month, it partnered with the Ulsan Nammok Senior Welfare Center to raise funds through a "veterans care package support project" for 53 war veterans and bereaved family members in the Ulsan area. Each care package contained 18 items, including health foods, daily necessities and groceries.

Park said the donation was motivated by a desire to express deep gratitude to veterans and their families who dedicated themselves to the country. "This summer is expected to bring a longer and more intense heat wave than in previous years," he said. "We hope this contribution helps elderly veterans stay safe through the season."

Meanwhile, Korea Zinc's Onsan Smelter continues to pursue a range of corporate social responsibility initiatives in partnership with the local community. It recently donated funds to the Ulsan Welfare Center for the Visually Impaired to support independent living, and signed a one-company-one-facility agreement with Suyeon Rehabilitation Center, a facility for people with severe disabilities in Ulju-gun, through which it conducts quarterly volunteer activities. The smelter has also launched an online donation platform where employees can directly participate in social contribution activities.

In addition, the smelter recently donated 2.9 metric tons of white rice — 143 bags of 20 kilograms each, worth 10 million won — to the Ulju Southern Senior Welfare Center, continuing its efforts to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities through diverse community programs.