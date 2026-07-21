Jin Air announced Tuesday it will launch a new route between Incheon and Kobe, Japan, beginning Aug. 7.

The airline will operate the route once daily using a 189-seat aircraft. Flights depart Incheon International Airport at around 1:30 p.m. and arrive at Kobe Airport at 3:30 p.m., with a flight time of approximately two hours. The return service leaves Kobe at 4:30 p.m. and arrives back at Incheon at 6:30 p.m.

"Travelers who wanted to visit Kobe from Korea previously had to fly into Osaka's Kansai Airport and then spend more than an hour getting there by limousine bus or train," a Jin Air official said. "With this direct route, they can plan a far more convenient and relaxed trip."

Kobe, the main city of Hyogo Prefecture, is known for its port-city atmosphere and rich culinary scene. The city offers a range of attractions — from the classic streets of Kitano Ijinkan, where 19th-century open-port-era buildings have been preserved, to Meriken Park with its celebrated night views, and Arima Onsen, one of Japan's three great hot spring resorts.

To mark the launch, Jin Air is running a promotional campaign through Aug. 2. Passengers traveling on flights between Aug. 7 and Oct. 24 are eligible for a 15 percent fare discount (certain periods excluded), and a two-night, three-day "Kobe Essential Guide" for travelers has also been posted on the airline's website. Even at the discounted fare, passengers may check in up to 15 kilograms of baggage free of charge.

"Adding a direct Kobe service to our existing Kansai routes will make multi-city itineraries combining Osaka, Kyoto and surrounding areas much easier," the official said. "We hope travelers take advantage of the convenient schedule and launch fares to experience the charms of this port city."

Jin Air is also resuming regular service to Yantai, a coastal city on China's Shandong Peninsula, beginning Aug. 18, as the carrier continues to expand its route network to improve passenger convenience.