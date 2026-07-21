Samsung Asset Management announced Tuesday the release of "THE ACTION BOOK: Pension Kodex," its third-quarter practical pension investment strategy guide.

The guidebook continues the "THE ACTION BOOK" series that began in the first and second quarters of this year, while incorporating concrete action plans investors can act on in response to recent market shifts.

It covers pension tax benefits, the outlook for US and domestic stock markets, and age-tailored recommended portfolios that actively reflect current market volatility.

The guide proposes three portfolio types: a "growth" portfolio for investors in their 20s and 30s, weighted toward themes with long-term growth potential; a "balanced" portfolio for those in their 30s and 40s, combining growth themes with monthly dividends; and an "income realization" portfolio for investors in their 50s and 60s, focused on securing stable cash flow.

To mark the release, Samsung Asset Management will host a webinar Tuesday at 6 p.m. through the KODEX YouTube channel. The goal is to offer investors the best possible solutions through the webinar, given that many understand the importance of pension investment but are unsure where to begin.

The webinar is themed around "SWIM" — a summer concept designed to help investors ride out the waves of long-term pension investing without losing their footing.

The session will cover three principles of pension investment, the current state of US and domestic stock markets and response strategies, and ETF trading tips along with tailored approaches for different investor situations.

The third-quarter guidebook is available as a free download on Samsung Asset Management's official website, with no membership registration required.

"Volatility in the stock market has increased, particularly around chipmakers, and ETF pension investors are understandably concerned," said Kim Do-hyung, head of Samsung Asset Management's ETF consulting division. "We prepared this guidebook and seminar to help investors navigate the rough waves of volatility alongside KODEX ETFs."