Korea Maritime and Ocean University announced Tuesday that it has successfully completed the first-half run of its 2026 Youth Maritime Career Experience Program.

Carried out as part of the National University Development Project, the education program aims to nurture future maritime talent and expand access to higher education. It uses the university's facilities to offer local youth opportunities to explore careers in the maritime sector and engage with cutting-edge science and technology through hands-on activities.

On Monday, first-year students from Busan's Gamman Middle School took part in a session that included building scale models of training vessels under the guidance of specialist instructors. Korea Maritime and Ocean University President Ryu Dong-geun and Planning Director Im Jong-se visited the school in person to observe the career exploration class and interact with students.

The day's curriculum was designed as a hands-on program tailored to the students' level. Participants built a range of educational kits tied to future eco-friendly maritime industries, including a sound-sensor LED horse-shaped spectrum display, a Bluetooth-controlled model of the Hannara, and a hydrogen-energy hybrid model of the Hannara.

Building on the program's successful first-half run, the university plans to continue expanding maritime career experience opportunities for local youth in the second semester. Applications from middle schools wishing to join the second-semester program will be accepted through the Ministry of Education's career experience platform "Kkumgil" starting in August.