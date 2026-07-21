Korea Investment & Securities announced Tuesday it will hold a "Summer Vacation Youth Stock and Economics Class" over two days beginning Aug. 11.

The event, themed "Hello, Economics! Is This Your First Time with Stocks?" will take place at the company's headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul. It was designed to help young students develop financial literacy grounded in a sound understanding of economics.

Morning sessions will be open to elementary school students, while separate afternoon programs will be held for middle schoolers on Aug. 11 and high schoolers on Aug. 12.

Economics YouTubers Lee Hyo-seok and Kim Hun will deliver lectures at the event. All participants will receive an economics book, a commemorative gift and a certificate of completion, and on-site events and a prize draw will also be held.

Each student must attend with one guardian, and applications can be submitted through the Korea Investment & Securities mobile app. Participants will be selected by lottery from among applicants.

Kim Sung-hwan, president of Korea Investment & Securities, said the best way for young people to understand economics is to learn firsthand how money flows and how assets grow. "We hope this economics class goes beyond simply conveying financial knowledge and becomes an opportunity for students to develop sound values around sensible spending, saving and investment," he said.

Korea Investment & Securities also held the award ceremony for its ninth Research Challenge competition for university students on July 14, a contest the firm runs to identify and support promising aspiring analysts. The company is also running its fifth Han-tu Battle Stock Investment Competition through July 31, held in collaboration with fashion platform Musinsa to attract customers in their 20s and 30s.