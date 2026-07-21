The Korea Newspaper Association is holding a cartoon and video contest to raise public awareness of the social role of newspapers and the value of journalism. Submissions will be accepted from Monday through Oct. 10.

The cartoon contest is open to elementary, middle, high school and university students, who may submit digital or hand-drawn works of one to four panels. Eligible topics include the social value and role of newspapers, the distinctive strengths of print journalism, and personal episodes related to newspapers. There is no limit on the number of entries, and works may be submitted via the association's official email address.

The video contest is open to the general public. Participants may submit vertical-format videos running 30 to 60 seconds and no larger than 300 megabytes through the Korea Newspaper Association's web storage platform. There is no limit on the number of video entries either.

Four grand prize winners in the cartoon category will each receive 1 million won ($674) and a trophy, while one grand prize winner in the video category will receive 2 million won and a trophy. Excellence award winners will receive 500,000 won each — four in the cartoon category and two in the video category — each also receiving a trophy.

Winners will be announced in late October. Full submission guidelines are available on the Korea Newspaper Association's website.