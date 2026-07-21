Musinsa announced Tuesday it has been selected as a private-sector partner — under the Track 1 collaboration category — for the 2026 Small Manufacturer Market Development Support Program, a joint initiative by the Small Enterprise and Market Service and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency.

The company will run a phased growth program for small manufacturers in the fashion and beauty sectors, supporting them across the full cycle from product planning and production to branding, marketing, online and offline retail expansion, and global market entry. Promising brands in both fashion and beauty will be eligible to participate.

On the fashion side, Musinsa will use its Dongdaemun branch studio, located near the Dongdaemun manufacturing cluster, to assist with product planning, sample production, photography and sales preparation. The company will also help expand online retail channels through curated promotional events, product recommendation advertising and discount coupons.

For the beauty sector, Musinsa will collaborate with Cosmax, a cosmetics ODM (research, development and production) company, to support retail expansion. In the second half of the year, the two companies will jointly operate a pop-up store dedicated to small beauty manufacturers at the Musinsa Beauty Festa event in Seongsu-dong.

The support program runs in three stages. The first covers product planning, production and quality control. The second focuses on retail expansion through online platform listings, promotional events and marketing. In the third stage, top-performing small manufacturers are selected for support with listings on global platforms and international marketing.

"Through this program, we will provide systematic support to help small manufacturers establish stable sales channels both online and offline, and ultimately take a leap into global markets," a Musinsa official said.