Lee Chang-dong's new film "Possible Love," set to be released on Netflix this year, has been invited to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Netflix said "Possible Love" has been officially selected for the Special Presentations section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, opening in September.

"Possible Love" is Lee's first film in eight years, following "Green Fish" (1997), "Peppermint Candy" (2000), "Oasis" (2002), "Miryang" (2007), "Poetry" (2010) and "Burning" (2018). The film follows two couples — a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary filmmaker and her husband — who meet during the making of a documentary and come face to face with each other's contrasting lives and hidden desires.

The film has also drawn anticipation for bringing together some of South Korea's most prominent actors: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Jo In-sung and Jo Yeo-jeong.

Jeon, who won the Best Actress award at the 60th Cannes Film Festival for "Miryang," reunites with Lee to play Mi-ok, while Sul — who previously starred in "Peppermint Candy" and "Oasis" — works with the director again as Ho-seok. It also marks the fourth time Jeon and Sul have appeared together on screen.

Jo In-sung and Jo Yeo-jeong play Sang-woo and Ye-ji, a couple whose lives stand in sharp contrast to those of Mi-ok and Ho-seok.

Meanwhile, the Toronto International Film Festival is one of the world's four major film festivals, alongside Venice, Cannes and Berlin. The Special Presentations section, where "Possible Love" will screen, showcases new works by globally acclaimed actors and directors, highlighting films that balance broad appeal with artistic merit.

Past selections include "Parasite," "Decision to Leave," "The Age of Shadows" and "The Handmaiden." Last year's 50th edition featured Netflix film "Good News" in the same section.

Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey called "Possible Love" "an intense work that explores marital relationships, class and cinema itself with great depth," adding: "Lee Chang-dong is an artist of overwhelming power and remarkable delicacy. This film once again confirms his reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers of our time."