Jongno-gu, led by District Mayor Yoo Chan-jong, has partnered with KT Corp to launch a protest and rally notification service on KakaoTalk, with a pilot set to begin Monday.

The service sends KakaoTalk alerts about major downtown gatherings — including road blockages, large crowds and marches — so users can adjust their routes in advance.

Key features include daily rally information, alerts for protests and assemblies within 1 kilometer of a user's saved locations, notifications about demonstrations near frequently traveled commuting routes, and bus route disruption alerts.

The content draws on rally data published by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and traffic information from the Seoul Transport Operation and Information Service.

To sign up, users can add the "Jongno Rally Alimtalk" channel as a friend on KakaoTalk, then check relevant information or set their areas of interest.

The service traces its origins to a resident-participation living-lab initiative in 2024. After receiving the proposal from residents, the district teamed up from 2025 with KT Corp, the KT Group Hope Sharing Foundation and KT Digital Talent Scholarship students to build a pilot notification model, verify its commercial viability and refine it into a publicly accessible service.

The public-private collaboration yielded significant cost savings, cutting construction and operating expenses by about 54 million won ($36,400). In recognition of the partnership's results, the district presented letters of appreciation and commendation to KT Corp, the KT Group Hope Sharing Foundation and KT Digital Talent Scholarship students on July 14.

"The protest and rally notification service is a model case in which residents' voices led administration, businesses and students to pool their wisdom and find a practical solution," District Mayor Yoo said. "We will continue working to ensure that all residents, daily visitors and tourists in Jongno can enjoy a safer and more comfortable everyday life."