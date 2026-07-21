Jungnang-gu held a closing ceremony Thursday afternoon for the Jungnang Donghaeng Vision Committee, wrapping up three weeks of activities aimed at strengthening the district's 9th-term elected administration campaign pledge projects.

The Vision Committee was formed with 30 members — local residents and specialists in fields including education and economics — to assess the feasibility of campaign pledge projects and develop policies that resonate with residents. The committee worked to incorporate diverse resident and expert perspectives into policy, raising the overall quality of the 9th-term campaign pledges.

During its active period, the committee divided into three subcommittees — a Happy City subcommittee covering education and welfare, a Self-Sustaining City subcommittee covering the economy, urban development and transportation, and an Attractive City subcommittee covering culture, residential environment and walkability — and reviewed 70 campaign pledge projects across seven fields, offering a wide range of recommendations.

The committee submitted a total of 75 improvement proposals and recommendations. Based on these, the district will conduct reviews across relevant departments before finalizing the 9th-term campaign pledge projects in September, with a pledge implementation plan to follow in November.

"Through the Vision Committee, we were able to gather diverse opinions from residents and experts and together draw a blueprint for Jungnang's great leap forward in the 9th term," district Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi said. "We will continue to actively reflect residents' voices in district administration and pursue policies that deliver real results."