By Park Jong-il, The Herald Business Yeongdeungpo-gu (district mayor Cho Yu-jin) will hold a "Children's English Economics Class" to help elementary school students build economic knowledge and strengthen their global competencies, with registration opening Wednesday.

The program combines economics education with English instruction to help children grow into next-generation economic leaders and navigate a rapidly changing global economy.

Classes will be led by Ji Su-hee, a former reporter at Korea Economic TV, Hong Seong-jin, an anchor at Maeil Business TV, and other specialist instructors in English economics education. Drawing on extensive field experience, the instructors will deliver lessons tailored to children's level in an accessible and engaging format.

Each session is divided into two periods. The first period uses economics fairy tales — stories that explain economic principles in simple terms — along with hands-on activities such as decorating piggy banks to spark children's interest. In the second period, students read English-language economics newspapers covering major global issues and take part in group discussions to sharpen their understanding of world economic trends.

The curriculum covers five topics essential for life in modern society: the concept of money and smart money-management techniques; the principles of supply, demand and price formation; entrepreneurship and the role of companies; production and international trade; and the basics of the stock market.

Registration opens Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis and can be completed online through the Yeouido Brighton Library website.

The program is open to 120 children enrolled in grades 1 through 6 at elementary schools in the district. Classes will be held at Yeouido Brighton Library on Aug. 11 and Aug. 14.

"I hope this becomes a wonderful opportunity for our children to develop sound economic habits and broaden their perspective on the global market," district mayor Cho said. "We will continue to create diverse and enriching education programs that support children's growth."