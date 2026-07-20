Singer and actor IU has canceled her upcoming September concert in Goyang and postponed the release of her new album.

IU announced Monday through fan platform Weverse that her chronic patulous Eustachian tube condition had been worsening.

"I think I may have pushed myself a little too hard over the past few years, driven by a desire to work without thinking about my health," she said. "Of late, the symptoms have been continuing day and night for days on end, and I keep finding it harder to get into good condition when I sing."

Patulous Eustachian tube is a condition in which the Eustachian tube — the space inside the eardrum — remains abnormally open, causing a feeling of fullness or discomfort in the ear.

"Experts advised that, for health reasons, holding concerts that involve a wide range of physical activity and heavy sweating would be too much for now," IU said. "I feel so heavy-hearted and sorry that I will likely be unable to keep my concert promise. I'm sorry for ruining the second half of the year for all of us."

She added that the promotion plan for what would be her sixth full-length album had been centered on performances and a tour, making it unavoidable to push back the release date as well. "I will do my absolute best to return as soon as possible with a new album and performances, so that the wait does not stretch on too long. Please wait just a little longer," she said.

IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, also said Monday that it and IU had determined her current ear condition made it too difficult to proceed with concerts. "Prioritizing her health above all else, we have decided after careful deliberation to adjust this year's schedule," the agency said.