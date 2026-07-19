Yecheon-gun in North Gyeongsang Province announced Sunday that South Korea's youth archery national team has begun a 14-day summer training camp at Yecheon Jinho International Archery Center, running through July 31.

Organized by the Korea Archery Association, the camp brings together 94 athletes — 47 junior prospects and 47 youth national team members.

The training is expected to serve as an important stepping stone for developing future national team athletes, as the next generation of K-archery talent gathers in one place to sharpen their skills ahead of international competition.

Yecheon-gun has earned a strong reputation as a premier training destination, hosting 15 national and provincial competitions annually at the world-class Yecheon Jinho International Archery Center, which also draws elite training camps such as this one.

"We welcome the junior prospects and youth national team athletes — the future of K-archery — to Yecheon, the home of archery," Yecheon-gun Mayor An Byeong-yun said. "We will spare no effort in providing careful and systematic support so that the athletes can focus entirely on their training without any inconvenience."