The Gyeongju City Council in North Gyeongsang Province spent two days visiting key local institutions and organizations, marking the start of active outreach efforts following the launch of the 10th-term council.

The visits were carried out by the council's speaker, deputy speakers and the chairs of its standing committees.

On the first day, Wednesday, the delegation called on the Gyeongju Saemaul Association and the Gyeongju Saemaul Women's Association, followed by the Gyeongju Police Station, the Gyeongju chapter of the Korea Senior Citizens Association, Gyeongju Hyanggyo, the Gyeongju chapter of the Sungkyunkwan Confucian Association, the Gyeongju Cultural Center, the Gyeongju branch of the National Health Insurance Service and the Gyeongju Fire Department. On Thursday, the council visited the Gyeongju Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the North Gyeongsang Province Culture and Tourism Corporation.

"Starting with these visits, we will continue to communicate and cooperate with each institution and organization to build a council that brings real change to the lives of our citizens," council Speaker Lim Hwal said.

Meanwhile, the Gyeongju City Council will hold its 299th extraordinary session Monday to begin its full legislative activities.