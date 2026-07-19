Daegu Haany University announced Sunday that Park Jae-hyo, a professor in its physical therapy department, has been named inaugural chair of the North Gyeongsang Province chapter of the Korean Society of Robot Physical Therapy.

Park is a specialist with a sustained record in digital healthcare and rehabilitation education and research.

He developed and runs a Korean Massive Open Online Course (K-MOOC) titled "Korean Medicine-Based Digital Healthcare and Rehabilitation," which has been recognized for the quality of its content. That work earned him a commendation from the Education Ministry in 2025.

Amid the broader spread of AI transformation across the healthcare sector, Park has drawn on his digital healthcare education and research background to help build a training framework for AI- and robot-assisted rehabilitation and to develop specialists in the field.

His expertise and leadership led to his selection as inaugural chapter chair, where he is expected to drive academic exchange and industry-academia cooperation in regional robot physical therapy.

"I will move quickly to establish an innovative clinical education and research framework for robot physical therapy suited to the age of AI transformation, and expand education programs developed in partnership with specialized institutions, building on the digital healthcare teaching experience accumulated through K-MOOC operations," Park said. "I will do my utmost to strengthen research competitiveness in robot rehabilitation across North Gyeongsang Province and to train next-generation physical therapy professionals."