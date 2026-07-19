Daegu Health College announced Sunday that it received an S rating — the highest possible — in the first-year self-evaluation of Daegu's 2026 Regional Innovation-Centered University Support System (RISE) project.

The evaluation assessed how effectively universities partnered with local industries to develop talent and contribute to regional growth.

Daegu Health College was recognized for its strong performance in building a university innovation framework and a locally rooted talent development system, drawing on its specialization in health and medical care.

The college built a practical talent-training model for the future digital healthcare industry through structural reforms based on a school system, the operation of "virtual departments" — a locally oriented curriculum designed to encourage graduates to remain in the region — and the development of interdisciplinary curricula linking multiple health and medical technology fields.

"This S rating is an objective recognition of Daegu Health College's efforts to advance health and medical specialization and to grow together with the local community," President Nam Sung-hee said. "We will continue to build an innovation ecosystem where local industries and the university grow side by side, centered on digital healthcare, and redouble our efforts to develop the specialized talent that will lead the region's future."