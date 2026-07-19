Chilgok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province and the Waegwan branch of iM Bank visited Chilgok Sarang-ui Jip, a free meal center for vulnerable residents, on Wednesday to mark Chobok, the first of the three hottest days in the traditional Korean lunar calendar.

Chilgok-gun Mayor Kim Jae-wook and his wife joined iM Bank Waegwan branch manager Jang Jae-pil along with staff and volunteers at the event. The Waegwan branch donated 1 million won ($672) to cover ingredient costs.

Mayor Kim personally served samgyetang — a traditional Korean ginseng chicken soup — to visitors alongside staff and volunteers, greeting each person and wishing them good health.

Attendees shared the nourishing dish together, drawing strength to get through the summer heat.

Chilgok Sarang-ui Jip operates a free meal program for vulnerable groups including homeless people aged 60 and older, people with disabilities and elderly people living alone.

The center serves lunch to an average of about 150 people each weekday.

"I am grateful to the iM Bank Waegwan branch for joining us to offer our elders a wholesome meal on Chobok," Mayor Kim said. "I hope the samgyetang restores your energy and helps you stay healthy through the hot summer."