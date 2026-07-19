DGIST signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyeonpung Nonghyup, an agricultural cooperative based in Hyeonpung-eup, Dalseong-gun, Daegu, on Wednesday to launch a joint project aimed at nurturing future science and technology talent and fostering shared growth with the local community.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will work to build a sustainable cooperation framework for developing science and technology talent, jointly operate education, culture and arts programs, and improve the research and academic environment for students.

DGIST President Lee Geon-woo said the partnership would allow students to focus on their studies and research in a more comfortable setting. "Thanks to Hyeonpung Nonghyup's warm support, our students will be able to devote themselves to their studies and research in a much better environment," he said. "We will continue to build the most exemplary model of mutual growth between the university and the local community."

Hyeonpung Nonghyup Chairman Jeong Chang-seop said the cooperative, which has long grown alongside farmers and local residents, now aims to become a reliable pillar of support for university students — the future of the region. "We hope students will use this partnership as a springboard to grow well and develop into key talent who will bring honor to the region and the nation," he said.