Sangju City in North Gyeongsang Province has submitted its second supplementary budget of 2026 — the first since the launch of the ninth elected administration — to the city council, the city announced Sunday. The budget totals 1.48 trillion won ($990 million), an increase of 123 billion won, or 9.06 percent, over the previously approved budget.

By account type, the general account rises 119.76 billion won, or 9.48 percent, from 1.26 trillion won to 1.38 trillion won. The public enterprise special account increases 2.3 billion won, or 2.77 percent, from 82.9 billion won to 85.2 billion won.

The other special accounts are set at 12.1 billion won, up 940 million won, or 8.42 percent, from 11.16 billion won.

Key spending items include an 18.5 billion won victim support fund for high fuel prices, 2.3 billion won in crop disaster insurance subsidies, 11 billion won for construction of the Sangju Culture and Arts Center, 1.5 billion won for an engineering design study on improvements to the Nakdong River pumping station, and 1.5 billion won for a natural disaster risk-reduction project in the Hamchang (Guhyang) area.

The budget also allocates 2.5 billion won for a regional vitality town development project, 2.4 billion won for a child-friendly community indoor playground, 900 million won to support the Sangju Gotgam Festival, and 200 million won for a feasibility study and master plan for a food industry cluster in the city.

The bill will go through deliberations at the 240th extraordinary session of the Sangju City Council, which opens Friday, before receiving final approval on Aug. 7.

"Through this supplementary budget, we will swiftly complete disaster prevention projects closely tied to public safety within the year, build a safer Sangju, and lay the groundwork for developing a national food cluster — so that residents can feel the change firsthand," Mayor An Jae-min said.