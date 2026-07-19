The Cheongsong-gun Council in North Gyeongsang Province has convened its 289th extraordinary session, running for eight days through Tuesday.

The session will cover a range of county administration matters, including a report on major work plans for 2026, a partial amendment to the ordinance on basic income support in Cheongsong-gun, and a proposed ordinance on the management and operation of a golf practice range.

The council plans to conduct a thorough review of key project plans after receiving the 2026 major work plan report from the executive branch, holding in-depth discussions to ensure that policies aimed at improving residents' quality of life and promoting regional development proceed without disruption.

The session will also address gaps in the operation of the basic income support system through the partial amendment ordinance, alongside deliberations on the proposed golf practice range management ordinance.

"Through the 2026 major work plan report at this extraordinary session, we will closely examine the direction of county administration and carry out rational and productive legislative activities that put residents' voices first, so that their lives can be improved," council Speaker Shim Sang-hyu said.