Keimyung University announced Sunday that four rare manuscripts held at its Dongsan Library have been designated as Daegu tangible cultural heritage.

The four works are: a first-edition copy of "Seonghaksipto," published by the royal printing office in 1569; a first-edition, first-impression copy of "Seonga Gwigam [Eonhae]," published at Bohyeonsa Temple on Myohyangsan in 1569; a first-impression copy of "Daejeon Hwasang Jusimgyeong," published at Munsuса Temple in Gochang in 1411; and a copy of "Poeun Sigo," published in Sinye, Hwanghae Province in 1533, the oldest known edition of the work in the country.

Among the four, "Seonga Gwigam [Eonhae]" was donated by Kim Nam-seok, chair of the Keimyung University board of trustees, while "Daejeon Hwasang Jusimgyeong" was donated by Park Byeong-hui, a former professor of early childhood education at Keimyung Culture University. "Poeun Sigo" was donated by Shin Beom-yong, a descendant of Shin Hae-gwan, a Confucian scholar from Cheongsong.

With the latest designations, Keimyung University now holds 13 types and 24 volumes of Daegu tangible cultural heritage. Including 24 types and 98 volumes of nationally designated treasures, the university maintains one of the largest rare manuscript collections among universities nationwide.

Oh Dong-geun, director of Dongsan Library and a professor in the department of library and information science, said the university plans to make the newly designated materials widely available to the public and researchers through exhibitions at the library's Byeogo rare manuscripts room and on its website. "We will continue to work hard on discovering, preserving and researching rare manuscripts," he said.