Do Hui-jae, a People Power Party lawmaker on the North Gyeongsang Provincial Assembly's Planning and Economy Committee representing Seongju-gun, urged the provincial government Thursday to ease the fiscal burden that competitive grant projects place on cities and counties. She delivered her first five-minute free-speech address since taking office at the 364th extraordinary session of the full assembly.

Do said competitive grant projects benefit regional development but are straining the finances of basic local governments, which must shoulder ongoing maintenance, operating and personnel costs after projects are completed.

She cited the installation of manhole fall-prevention facilities in Seongju-gun as a concrete example, noting that the county's share of the total project cost of 5.4 billion won ($3.63 million) amounts to roughly 2.2 billion won.

She proposed introducing a fiscal impact assessment system for competitive grant projects, applying differentiated cost-matching ratios for cities and counties based on their fiscal conditions, and establishing a prior consultation framework within North Gyeongsang Province to coordinate responses to central government policy. She said institutional reform was needed to ensure sustainable local fiscal management and regional development.

"I will continue to listen to voices from the ground and work as a provincial assembly member who thinks through and proposes policies that allow North Gyeongsang Province and its 22 cities and counties to grow together," Do said.