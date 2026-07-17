Suseong University held a "heat-wave relief kit" volunteer event Friday at an education room on the third floor of Gangsan Hall as part of a community outreach program.

The event was organized in close cooperation with the Suseong-gu Volunteer Center, with 43 enrolled students taking part on a voluntary basis.

Participants assembled "hope kits" filled with items designed to help prevent heat-related illness and support daily living during the summer months.

The kits were donated to Hwanggeum General Social Welfare Center on Wednesday, the first day of chobok, the traditional midsummer period, so that vulnerable residents in Suseong-gu who fall outside the regular welfare safety net can safely get through the intense heat.

Lee Dong-hun, president of the Suseong University student council, said he had been worried about the health of vulnerable neighbors as summers grow hotter each year due to climate change. "I feel proud that the kits we made ourselves can be of even a little help," he said.

University President Kim Seon-sun said the school would continue to pursue community-centered contribution activities. "We will realize our social value as a university that grows together with the local community and fulfill our role in serving the public interest," Kim said.