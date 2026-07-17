Geumcheon-gu will host the "2026 Geumcheon-gu Youth Policy Proposal Forum — N Public Squares" on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the 12th-floor auditorium of the district office, district Mayor Choi Ki-chan announced.

Launched in 2024, the N Public Squares forum was created to channel the voices of Geumcheon-gu youth directly into district governance and identify effective youth policies. Co-organized by three youth facilities in the district — Geumcheon Youth Culture Center, Doksan Youth Culture Center and the Seoul Metropolitan Geumcheon Youth Center — the forum brings together young people from a range of participation bodies, including youth advisory committees, a youth assembly, student councils, youth management committees and club federations, to propose and debate local youth policy firsthand.

In practice, eight policy ideas put forward last year have already been adopted or are pending adoption by the district. In response to a proposal calling for youth mental health support activities, the district organized a youth healing camp in November 2025, a youth Geunarae Camp in 2026 and a rest-space program at this year's Geumcheon youth festival.

Another proposal — calling for two-way mentoring with career professionals and hands-on field experience to help young people navigate career choices — led to the launch this year of a mobile career and vocational experience program.

This year's forum will be grounded in findings from the "2026 Geumcheon-gu Youth Lifestyle Survey" conducted in advance. Under the theme of "healthy growth for Geumcheon-gu youth," participants will develop a range of policy ideas and gather opinions that can feed into future youth policy proposals.

Lee Ye-won, chair of the youth advisory committee, said the forum gives young people a space to come together and discuss what projects they actually need. "It is also motivating to see the policies we proposed reflected in real district governance — it gives us a strong sense of purpose in our civic activities," she added.

Any young person with an interest in Geumcheon-gu youth policy is welcome to attend. Registration is available online or by scanning the QR code on the forum's promotional materials.

District Mayor Choi said the event is "a precious opportunity to truly listen to the voices of Geumcheon-gu's young people," adding that the district will continue to communicate with youth, work together to identify what they need and provide ongoing support.