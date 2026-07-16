A corporate advertising campaign for Hansol Group, produced by Daehong Communications, has drawn wide attention after surpassing 11 million cumulative YouTube views within a month of its release.

The campaign, titled "Of Course, Hansol Is On It," was released June 10 and focuses on making Hansol Group's wide range of business areas — which everyday consumers rarely encounter directly — feel approachable by linking them to familiar questions from daily life.

Each spot poses a relatable question, such as "Can't electric vehicle charging get any faster?" or "Freight costs keep rising — isn't there a way to compare quotes?" before answering with the tagline: "Of course someone's working on it! Of course, Hansol is on it!"

Through this format, the campaign introduces the group's diverse businesses, including eco-friendly paper materials, semiconductor equipment components, interior materials, silicon anode materials for secondary batteries, an AI platform and a freight transport platform.

The campaign repeatedly deploys the core tagline "Of course, Hansol is on it" to reinforce the brand message. It also works in a wordplay connecting the everyday Korean expression "dangyeonhan sori" — meaning "stating the obvious" — with the group's name, "Hansol," giving the brand identity a witty edge.

Employees at each affiliate appeared in the ads to introduce the businesses and technologies they handle, lending the campaign greater authenticity and credibility. YouTube comments after the release were largely positive, with viewers noting that "having actual employees appear makes it feel much more genuine."

Despite being a corporate advertisement, the campaign has drawn high view counts and is credited with effectively raising awareness of the Hansol brand and its core businesses among general consumers.

"We focused on connecting the technologies and values the company holds to consumers' everyday lives in a way that resonates easily," a Daehong Communications official said. "We will continue to present creative work that effectively communicates a brand's qualitative competitiveness from the consumer's perspective."