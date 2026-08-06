Yongsan-gu in Seoul said Thursday it has "deep concerns" about the government's reported review of a plan to supply housing on land around Yongsan Park.

In a position statement released that day, the district said it "clearly opposes" any push to supply housing in a way that would undermine the park's identity and future value.

The district's stance aligns with that of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who said at a public forum on real estate normalization held at Seoul City Hall on Thursday that the possibility of using the Yongsan Park children's garden site for housing had recently been raised. "Not even a part of it can ever be used that way for housing supply. I cannot agree to that," Oh said.

The district said Yongsan Park is "not simply a developable site, but a national asset embodying the historical significance, symbolic value and public character of the Republic of Korea." It added that approaching the park through the logic of housing supply — without social discussion or public consensus — "undermines the original purpose of creating Yongsan Park." The park "must be developed as a national park for all citizens," the district said.

The district noted that the current Special Act on the Creation of Yongsan Park stipulates that the former US military base site be developed as a park and prohibits any change of use or disposal for other purposes. "This makes clear that Yongsan Park is a national public asset, not a developable residential site," it said.

It added that increasing development density or significantly altering the park's residential function for the sake of short-term housing supply "would diminish its public character and erode the value of a national asset that must be passed on to future generations."

The district said the park's long-term competitiveness lies in completing a dignified national landmark where history, culture and ecology coexist. "As this is a critical matter that will shape the next hundred years, the government, Seoul Metropolitan Government, Yongsan-gu, residents and experts must engage in thorough discussion and build social consensus before any policy decision is made," it said.

The district also said it "will consult with the government and Seoul Metropolitan Government to protect the public value of Yongsan Park and do its utmost to ensure the wishes of district residents are reflected."