Naju to host 'Our Neighborhood Water Park' festival at Deulseom Aug. 15-16

Giant water slides and expanded age-specific pools promise a summer festival for the whole family

Water gun battles, a DJ bubble party and food stalls round out a packed lineup of activities

The two-day event runs Aug. 15-16 near Nampyeong Bridge, offering residents a cool and safe summer escape

Amid a record-breaking heat wave, the city of Naju has prepared a special summer treat for residents and tourists.

The "Our Neighborhood Water Park" festival, featuring large-scale water facilities and a variety of hands-on programs, will transform the heart of Nampyeong-eup into an urban summer festival to cool down the whole family.

Naju, part of the South Jeolla Province-Gwangju integrated special city, announced Thursday that it will hold the "2026 Deulseom Festival — Our Neighborhood Water Park" for two days, Aug. 15-16, at Deulseom in Nampyeong-eup, in the area around the roller skating rink beneath Nampyeong Bridge.

The venue is set to become the coolest playground of the summer, offering relief from the intense midsummer heat.

The festival was organized to give heat-weary residents a nearby place to enjoy a refreshing summer outing and to create lasting memories for children, teenagers and families ahead of the new school term.

This year's edition has expanded its water facilities and programs beyond last year's offerings.

Age-specific pools — a toddler pool, a youth pool and an adult pool — will operate so visitors of all ages can enjoy the water safely, while an oversized inflatable water slide will add excitement and energy to the festivities.

Interactive and supplementary programs have also been significantly expanded to keep the crowd entertained.

A professional recreation instructor will lead a water gun battle and a water-filling relay, and a DJ bubble water party — with foam cascading to a pumping soundtrack — will add to the festival atmosphere.

Alongside these activities, hands-on programs, cooling rest areas and a food market run by local organizations will round out the event, making it a family-oriented summer festival where visitors can swim, relax and eat all in one place.

The city plans to station safety personnel, conduct equipment inspections and establish an emergency response system so that residents and tourists can enjoy the festival with peace of mind.

"This summer, with its record heat, I hope residents and tourists will come to Deulseom, enjoy the cool water and create precious memories with their families," Naju Mayor Yun Byeong-tae said. "We will spare no effort in event preparation and safety management so that everyone can enjoy the festival safely and comfortably along the refreshing waters of the Jiseok River."