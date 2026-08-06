Singer Im Young-woong has shared photos of himself with footballer Lee Kang-in.

On Wednesday, Im posted several photos on his social media with the caption "Aupa Atleti."

The photos show Im posing for group shots with Lee and other football players.

"Aupa Atleti" is a well-known Spanish chant used by Atletico Madrid supporters, and the post appears to be a show of support for Lee, who recently joined the Spanish club.

Lee had previously left Paris Saint-Germain to sign with Atletico Madrid on a contract running through June 30, 2031.

Im is well known in the entertainment industry as a devoted football fan. He founded Returns FC, a club he runs as both owner and player, bringing together others who share his passion for the sport.

Meanwhile, Im's 2026 concert "IM HERO — THE STADIUM 2" is scheduled to run from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6 at Goyang Stadium.