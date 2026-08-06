Seoul's Gangbuk-gu district said it has canceled "Baengnyeon Night," a retro night market event planned for Friday and Saturday at Baengnyeon Market on Hancheon-ro 144-gil, citing a prolonged heat wave.

The decision aims to prevent heat-related illnesses and other safety incidents, with the well-being of visitors and vendors given top priority.

District officials reviewed the ongoing heat wave conditions and overall weather outlook before concluding that cancellation was necessary.

"We are sorry to deliver disappointing news to those who were looking forward to the event," an official from the Baengnyeon Market Cultural Tourism Market Development Agency said. "We had no choice but to cancel given that visitor and vendor safety must come first. We ask for your understanding and promise to return with an even better Baengnyeon Night program in the future."