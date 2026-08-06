Korea University of Technology and Education's Online Lifelong Education Institute is recruiting learners for a free online vocational training program covering core future-industry technologies including AI, semiconductors and robotics.

According to the university, its Smart Vocational Training Platform (STEP) will accept applications for the third cohort of its 2026 Package Program from Friday through Aug. 27.

STEP is a public online vocational training platform operated jointly by the Ministry of Employment and Labor and Korea University of Technology and Education, offering more than 2,500 pieces of educational content free of charge to anyone. The package program, designed to allow learners to build skills in a specific field through a structured, step-by-step curriculum, has been running since 2022.

The third cohort will run 24 package courses in line with the government's policy of fostering AI- and science-technology-driven future industries. The courses cover AI service planning and design practice, semiconductor device and circuit fundamentals, ROS2-based autonomous robot software development, and smart factory production and process management.

The program has also been updated for ease of learning. Based on learner feedback, each course has been condensed to around 35 sessions, reducing the study burden while maintaining a structured, step-by-step approach. Some courses introduce immersive hands-on practice using metaverse and virtual content, and the platform also provides supplementary materials from expert instructors along with a question-and-answer service. Participation-based programs — including a badge certification event using metaverse content — have also been added.

Applications are open through Aug. 27, and classes run for eight weeks from Aug. 28 through Oct. 22.

Han Yeon-hui, director of the university's Online Lifelong Education Institute, said that as industrial change accelerates around AI, the importance of education that systematically builds the competencies needed on the job and for career development is growing. "We will continue to upgrade our curriculum and learning services so that STEP can establish itself as a vocational training platform that connects government policy with industry demand," she said.