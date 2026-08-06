3 new titles to debut at Gamescom Opening Night Live Aion 2 set for global launch ahead of September release

NCsoft will participate in Gamescom 2026, the world's largest gaming trade show, to unveil its lineup of new global titles.

The company said Thursday it will showcase new games at Gamescom 2026, which runs from Aug. 26 in Cologne, Germany.

NCsoft plans to present three new global titles at the show's pre-opening event, Opening Night Live: Aion 2, Cinder City and Project Bonfire.

Aion 2 will launch into global service starting with early access on Sept. 30. The company is currently selling Founder's Packs, which include early access passes. NCsoft said it aims to expand its reach with global players through Gamescom and build anticipation ahead of the release.

Cinder City is a highly anticipated open-world cinematic third-person shooter NCsoft has in development. The company plans to release a new trailer at Opening Night Live showcasing the game's world and setting. Since opening its Steam page in July, Cinder City has been sharing development updates with players worldwide.

NCsoft will also make the world premiere of the title known in development as Project Bonfire at Opening Night Live. The company plans to announce the game's official title through a trailer and reveal its key concepts and features, with additional information to follow. A teaser video is available on NCsoft's official YouTube channel.

Guild Wars 3, a PC and console title being developed by ArenaNet — NCsoft's North America development studio — will participate in the business-to-business hall. The game made its world debut at Summer Game Fest 2026 in June and has continued to appear at major global gaming events since.