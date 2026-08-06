People aged 80 and older face the highest per-capita risk of heat-related illness of any age group and account for a disproportionate share of estimated deaths, data show, underscoring the need for heightened protection of the oldest members of society.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Thursday that an analysis of the KDCA's heat illness emergency-room surveillance system found 2,441 heat illness cases reported to the KDCA between May 15 and Tuesday. Of those, 825 (33.8 percent) were aged 65 or older, and 300 (12.3 percent) were 80 or older.

By age group, people in their 60s recorded the highest absolute number of cases at 450 (18.4 percent). The incidence rate per 100,000 people, however, was highest among those 80 and older at 12.5, followed by those in their 70s at 7.4 and those in their 60s at 5.8.

The age skew was even sharper among estimated fatalities: 13 of 21 deaths, or 62 percent, involved people aged 80 or older.

Heat illness at home nearly three times higher among those 80 and older

Among all heat illness patients, outdoor worksites were the most common location at 625 cases (25.6 percent), followed by farmland at 324 (13.3 percent), roadsides at 298 (12.2 percent) and homes at 172 (7.0 percent). Estimated deaths were most concentrated on farmland at 6 (28.6 percent) and at home at 5 (23.8 percent).

Among patients aged 80 and older, farmland accounted for the most cases at 83 (27.7 percent), followed by roadsides at 59 (19.7 percent) and homes at 54 (18.0 percent). Estimated deaths in this group were similarly concentrated on farmland at 4 (30.8 percent) and at home at 3 (23.1 percent).

Particularly notable is that 18 percent of heat illness cases among those 80 and older occurred at home — more than double the 7 percent rate for all ages combined — highlighting the need for careful indoor environment management, not just precautions during farm work.

Older adults are especially vulnerable because their ability to regulate body temperature declines with age and they often fail to recognize early symptoms of heat illness, allowing their condition to deteriorate rapidly.

The ministry urged people to avoid working in fields or greenhouses and to limit prolonged outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day when heat advisories are in effect. It also advised drinking water frequently even without feeling thirsty and keeping indoor spaces cool with air conditioning.

For elderly people living alone or with limited mobility, the ministry said family members, neighbors and personal care aides should regularly check on their health, monitor indoor temperatures and confirm that cooling devices are functioning.

Community health centers to strengthen protection of those 80 and older nationwide

Since the country's first "extreme heat major alert" was issued July 12, the ministry has stepped up efforts through community health centers' ICT-integrated home visit health management project to closely monitor at-risk individuals and prevent heat-related harm.

Through the "Oneul Geongang" (Today's Health) app, the system automatically sends alert messages and tiered response guidelines to registered users based on their location and the risk level indicated by the Korea Meteorological Administration's heat impact forecast.

Additional measures include health checks and symptom monitoring through in-person and telephone consultations, education on heat safety guidelines and heat illness prevention, coordination with guardians, medical institutions and emergency centers, inspection of home cooling conditions, and guidance on available resources such as cooling shelters and senior centers.

As of Tuesday, visiting health nurses had made 176,514 home visits to residents, of which 128,283 — or 72.7 percent — involved heat-response activities such as checking cooling conditions, distributing heat prevention materials and supplying related items.

With the surveillance data highlighting the particular vulnerability of those aged 80 and older, the ministry said it would strengthen home visit activities to include guidance on avoiding farm and greenhouse work, as well as enhanced residential checks and welfare confirmation visits.

"Efforts to prevent heat illness are needed not only outdoors but also indoors," the ministry said. "Family members and neighbors also need to frequently check on the health of elderly people and the conditions inside their homes."